New cases of covid released amid fresh concerns over vaccinations

The Department of Health has been notified of 467 new coronavirus cases.

The number of people with the virus being treated in intensive care is down one to 38 while overall, there are 99 Covid patients in Irish hospitals.

Amid the disruption caused by the cyber attack on the HSE's system, the number of cases may change due to future data validation.

Meanwhile, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for an urgent meeting with the HSE to discuss the implications for second dose vaccinations of healthcare workers.

It comes after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee highlighted yesterday that the number of very rare type of blood clots linked to second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is higher than previously understood.

About 150,000 healthcare workers have yet to receive the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine that would provide them with full protection against the virus.

The NIACasaid to new evidence suggesting it is safe and effective for people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca to switch to the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines for their second dose.

It also said it is reviewing the gap between vaccine doses because of new studies showing first doses only provide 33% protection against the highly contagious new Indian variant of the virus, but that a second dose substantially boosts that protection.

