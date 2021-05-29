WATCH: Now this is how you farewell your students! Check out this video from North Leitrim's St Clare's Comprehensive
Check out this amazing farewell video to the Leaving Cert students of St Clare's Comprehensive!
So what do you do when Covid-19 means that many traditions, like saying farewell to your students as they move on to the next stage of their lives, can't happen as normal?
Well check out this amazing video made by Nolan Media for North Leitrim school, St Clare's Comprehensive in Manorhamilton.
It will make your day!
