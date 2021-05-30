Almost 2.7m vaccine doses administered in Republic of Ireland

According to figures released today, Sunday, May 30, the Department of Health has been notified of 374 new cases of Covid-19.

There are currently 99 people receiving treatment in hospital for the virus.

The latest vaccination programme figures state that almost 2.7m doses of vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland. Speaking to the national media, Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid, said that 50% of the population has received their first dose of a vaccine with 20% having received both doses.

Despite ongoing concerns over vaccine supply Mr Reid said that the aim was to have 2.5m people fully vaccinated by the end of July.