What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for the last day in May 2021?

Today, May 31 will be very mild and mainly dry with long spells of sunshine for most. Turning cloudy at times in west Connacht however, with drizzle possible near the coast, especially in the late afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in a moderate southerly breeze.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be quite cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, mainly in west Connacht. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with light to moderate southerly or variable winds.