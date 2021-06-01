What weather is on the cards for Leitrim and surrounding areas for June 1?

Today, Tuesday, June 1 will start generally cloudy or dull, with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. This will clear to sunny spells and scattered showers through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 13 to 21 degrees, warmest in east Connacht, with light to moderate, northerly or variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Dry with clear spells in most areas early in the night, although it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle at times along the west coast. Scattered showers will move up across the country from the south overnight, most frequent in the west. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with light to moderate east to northeast winds.