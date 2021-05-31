Work of Leitrim vaccination centre highlighted by HSE chief
The team pictured at the vaccination centre in Carrick-on-Shannon.
As Ireland reached 2.7m vaccination doses over the weekend a photograph of members of the vaccination team in Carrick-on-Shannon's centre was published online by HSE CEO, Paul Reid.
The photograph also includes a representative of the 28th Infantry Battalion who are assisting operations at the Vaccination Centre in Co Leitrim as well as providing logistical support to other centres in Sligo and Letterkenny.
