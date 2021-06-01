Leitrim's new Superintendent says he is 'here to stay'

Leitrim's new District Superintendent, Chris Grogan, has assured the people of Leitrim that he is “here to stay” in his new role.

The Roscommon native previously served in Co Wicklow where he was Superintendent in Baltinglass.

Addressing the Leitrim Joint Policing committee on Monday last, Superintendent Grogan introduced himself to members assuring them that he is “here to stay” and had a “vested interest” in the policing of the county.

At the online meeting, Superintendent Grogan apologised for the delay in taking up his new role noting that he had been appointed in late 2020 but had suffered a broken leg “due to a run-in with a car” and had been recuperating.

He took up his new role in mid May and has already been officially welcomed to the area at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week.