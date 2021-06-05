"Enjoy the weekend and lets keep our guard up" says HSE Chief

Latest covid figures released

Covid update:

Leitrim's Covid-19 update

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Department of Health has been notified of a further 416 cases of Covid-19.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus now stands at 74, of which 29 are in intensive care.

The number in ICU is up one on yesterday, and there were ten new admissions to hospital in the past day.

The last time there were fewer than 75 patients hospitalised for the virus was 19 September last year.

The department said daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

 The figures come as the country's health system is in a "really strong position" for the bank holiday weekend, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said.

"Notwithstanding some challenges, we head into the Bank Holiday weekend in a really strong position.

"We have achieved too much to let it slip now. Enjoy the weekend and let's keep our guard up.

Also read: Man 'lived it up' in Carrick-on-Shannon with fake money

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie