"Enjoy the weekend and lets keep our guard up" says HSE Chief

The Department of Health has been notified of a further 416 cases of Covid-19.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus now stands at 74, of which 29 are in intensive care.

The number in ICU is up one on yesterday, and there were ten new admissions to hospital in the past day.

The last time there were fewer than 75 patients hospitalised for the virus was 19 September last year.

The department said daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

The figures come as the country's health system is in a "really strong position" for the bank holiday weekend, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said.

"Notwithstanding some challenges, we head into the Bank Holiday weekend in a really strong position.

"We have achieved too much to let it slip now. Enjoy the weekend and let's keep our guard up.

