Enjoy the sunshine while it last this Bank Holiday Monday

A dry start to Bank Holiday Monday
A dry start to bank holiday Monday with sunny spells for the morning. Cloud will build and there'll be some patchy rain later in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures between 15 and 18 degrees, warmest inland, with mainly light southerly winds becoming moderate later, and becoming fresh at coastal areas.
Tonight will be rather cloudy with a little patchy rain or drizzle. Lowest overnight temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees with mainly light southerly winds.
