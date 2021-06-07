The Shed Distillery in Leitrim shows increase in revenue for 2020

The Shed Distillery of Co. Leitrim has recorded an increase in revenue for 2020.

According to a report in the Irish Times over the weekend, Leitrim-based, The Shed Distillery's saw a substantial increase in sales in 2020 despite the pandemic.

The report noted that sales increased by €2m on figures for 2019 while pre-tax profits increased slightly to €1.93m.

Despite the lockdowns, PJ Rigney, owner and founder of the The Shed Distillery, went ahead with plans to open a €3.5m visitors centre in Drumshanbo in September 2020. Despite the impact of this year's lockdown the company hopes to bring visitor numbers up to 30,000 by 2023, generating an estimated €3m in income for the local economy.

According to the Irish Times the company is also planning to create another 25 jobs at the distillery.