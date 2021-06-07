The Shed Distillery in Leitrim shows increase in revenue for 2020

Inside the visitors centre at The Shed Distillery
The Shed Distillery of Co. Leitrim has recorded an increase in revenue for 2020.
According to a report in the Irish Times over the weekend, Leitrim-based, The Shed Distillery's saw a substantial increase in sales in 2020 despite the pandemic.
The report noted that sales increased by €2m on figures for 2019 while pre-tax profits increased slightly to €1.93m.
Despite the lockdowns, PJ Rigney, owner and founder of the The Shed Distillery, went ahead with plans to open a €3.5m visitors centre in Drumshanbo in September 2020. Despite the impact of this year's lockdown the company hopes to bring visitor numbers up to 30,000 by 2023, generating an estimated €3m in income for the local economy.
According to the Irish Times the company is also planning to create another 25 jobs at the distillery.
