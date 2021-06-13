Climate Action Dialogues in Leitrim next week

Leitrim, together with the rest of Ireland, is experiencing changes in weather patterns due to climate change.

The way we live must change and we have to take action to reduce our carbon emissions. GEAI is responding to the crisis by organising on-line Climate Action Dialogue sessions for the general public in Leitrim on June 16 and 17 at 7- 8.30pm.



The first two online sessions will be focused on Leitrim, and the themes of: Homes, Transport and Agriculture.

Food and Waste will also be on the agenda as issues that are foremost in people’s minds. The aim will be to decide on actions that we can prioritise and to come up with strategies and a Plan to implement those actions, for example, political lobbying, community action and campaigns.

Leitrim County Council is drafting its Climate Action Plan at the moment, GEAI intend to submit the results of the Climate Action Dialogues to the Council and to influence their decisions.

