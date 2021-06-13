Climate Action Dialogues in Leitrim next week

Climate Action Dialogues in Leitrim next week

Climate Action Dialogues in Leitrim next week

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim, together with the rest of Ireland, is experiencing changes in weather patterns due to climate change. 

The way we live must change and we have to take action to reduce our carbon emissions. GEAI is responding to the crisis by organising  on-line Climate Action Dialogue sessions for the general public in Leitrim on June 16 and 17 at 7- 8.30pm.


The first two online sessions will be focused on Leitrim, and the themes of: Homes, Transport and Agriculture.

Food and Waste will also be on the agenda as issues that are foremost in people’s minds. The aim will be to decide on actions that we can prioritise and to come up with strategies and a Plan to implement those actions, for example, political lobbying, community action and campaigns.

Leitrim County Council is drafting its Climate Action Plan at the moment, GEAI intend to submit the results of the Climate Action Dialogues to the Council and to influence their decisions.

You can register for both sessions by clicking HERE

Also read: Leitrim man jailed for six months for a ‘single-blow’ assault in Bundoran

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie