Farewell to Garda Maria Guihen who retires today

Garda Maria Guihen with Inspector Emmet Treacy and Sgt Brian Lee. Picture: Willie Donnellan
Garda Maria Guihen, a hugely popular member of An Garda Siochana, is retiring today, Thursday, June 10, 2021, exactly 40 years after she joined the Force on June 10, 1981.
A well known and recognised member of the Gardai, Maria was synonymous with the big Garda van as she patrolled Carrick-on-Shannon and the villages across South Leitrim, particularly Leitrim Village, Jamestown, Drumsna, Fenagh and Keshcarrigan, keeping a watchful eye out for the people in those communities.
She was the essence of a community garda and will be greatly missed in the area.
We wish Maria well in her retirement.
See next week's Observer for more.
