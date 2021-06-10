Farewell to Garda Maria Guihen who retires today

40 years service

Farewell to Garda Maria Guihen who retires today

Garda Maria Guihen with Inspector Emmet Treacy and Sgt Brian Lee. Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

Garda Maria Guihen, a hugely popular member of An Garda Siochana, is retiring today, Thursday, June 10, 2021, exactly 40 years after she joined the Force on June 10, 1981.

A well known and recognised member of the Gardai, Maria was synonymous with the big Garda van as she patrolled Carrick-on-Shannon and the villages across South Leitrim, particularly Leitrim Village, Jamestown, Drumsna, Fenagh and Keshcarrigan, keeping a watchful eye out for the people in those communities.

She was the essence of a community garda and will be greatly missed in the area.

We wish Maria well in her retirement.

See next week's Observer for more.

