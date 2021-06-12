Around 3.1 million doses administered to date

Around 3.1 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in the State to date.
More than 2.2 million people have received a first dose (56.3% of the eligible population) and more than 1.1 million are fully vaccinated (28.1%).
There has been a confirmed 431 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland announced today.
There are 58 patients with Covid-19 in hospital today, with 22 in ICU.
