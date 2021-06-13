Walking at night in dark clothes and drinking a can of cider

A man who was found walking at night in dark clothes while drinking a can of cider was convicted of being intoxicated in public when his case came before Carrick-on- Shannon District Court on May 28.

Martins Abols, Corglass, Carrigallen, pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in public on October 19, 2019 at Kilbracken, Carrigallen.

Garda Dominic Prior said he received a report on that date of a man walking on the road between Carrigallen and Killeshandra. It was night time and he was wearing dark clothes and drinking a can of cider.

Garda Prior spoke with him but Mr Abols is a Latvian national and couldn’t speak English.

He issued him with a fixed charge penalty notice which was not paid.

The court heard Mr Abols had previous convictions from Cavan District Court for driving with excess alcohol and no insurance for which he was disqualified for three years and two years respectively.

Judge Denis McLoughlin convicted and fined him €105 for the offence.