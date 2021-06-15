Leitrim woman on latest published list of Tax Defaulters

Revenue today published the List of Tax Defaulters in respect of the period 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021.
Included on the list is Anne Marie McKeon, Drumna, Cloone, Co Leitrim, a former contract cleaner.
The total settlement of €385,777 for under-decleration of VAT is comprised of €133,121 in tax, €119,535 in interest, and €133,121 in penalties.
The amount unpaid as of March 31, 2021, is €381,612.
The list contains persons in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.