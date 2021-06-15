Leitrim woman on latest published list of Tax Defaulters

Revenue today published the List of Tax Defaulters in respect of the period 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021.

Included on the list is Anne Marie McKeon, Drumna, Cloone, Co Leitrim, a former contract cleaner.

The total settlement of €385,777 for under-decleration of VAT is comprised of €133,121 in tax, €119,535 in interest, and €133,121 in penalties.

The amount unpaid as of March 31, 2021, is €381,612.

The list contains persons in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full.