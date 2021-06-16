Latest Covid-19 figures released this evening

The Department of Health has reported 329 new cases of Covid-19.
The number of people in intensive care units is 19, down four from yesterday.
There are 57 people being treated for the virus.
The Department said that daily case numbers may change in future to data review, validation and update.
