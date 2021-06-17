Heritage projects in Leitrim Benefits from Community Monuments Fund

Minister of State and local Fine Gael TD, Frank Feighan has confirmed that two projects across Co. Leitrim have been approved for funding under the community monuments funds 2021.
Speaking on the announcement Minister Feighan said, “I received confirmation today, from Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan that two heritage projects for the county will benefit from the Community monuments fund 2021.
The core objective of the Community Monuments Fund is to support the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.
The projects in Leitrim set to benefit from this fund includes,
Gubalaun Abbey - €85,000.00
Kilbride Church - €18,450.00
The fund contains several different measures aimed at enabling conservation works to be carried out on archaeological monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need or urgent support.
