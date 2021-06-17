Heritage projects in Leitrim Benefits from Community Monuments Fund

Heritage projects in Leitrim Benefits from Community Monuments Fund

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Minister of State and local Fine Gael TD, Frank Feighan has confirmed that two projects across Co. Leitrim  have been approved for funding under the community monuments funds 2021.

Speaking on the announcement Minister Feighan said, “I received confirmation today, from Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan that two heritage projects for the county will benefit from the Community monuments fund 2021.

The core objective of the Community Monuments Fund is to support the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.

The projects in Leitrim set to benefit from this fund includes,

Gubalaun Abbey - €85,000.00

Kilbride Church - €18,450.00

The fund contains several different measures aimed at enabling conservation works to be carried out on archaeological monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need or urgent support.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie