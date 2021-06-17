Near elimination of Covid-19 in vaccinated people

There was further really positive news this evening from the Department of Health with confirmation that a further 373 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland.

It said there are 54 patients in hospital and just 18 patients currently in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "We are now experiencing near elimination of Covid-19 in the vaccinated population.

"For the 50-65's who are in the process of receiving protection from full vaccination, incidence is dropping. Incidence is also reducing in most age groups, showing commendable compliance with public health measures as the vaccination programme is rolled out to more and more people."

He said that those who are fully vaccinated can "safely resume normal life".

This means "meeting other fully vaccinated people from up to two households indoors without masks or social distancing, and meeting unvaccinated people from one other household indoors and without masks," Dr Holohan said.

He urged those who are awaiting vaccination to continue adhering to the public health messages like washing hands regularly, managing your contacts, avoiding crowds, wearing masks and socialising outdoors.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn told today's National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) briefing that the national 14-day incidence rate here is now 99.5 cases per 100,000 population.