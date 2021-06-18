Good news as Cavan and Leitrim Railway In Dromod receives funding

Cavan & Leitrim Railway is to receive €6,000 for the enhancement of its railway track.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin T.D., has today announced a series of small grants for local and regional museums around the country.

Total funding of €310,225 is being made available under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2021.

All thirty two projects that applied this year are benefitting, including Tipperary Museum of Hidden History which will exhibit the Museum's Hidden Gems, and Old Cork Waterworks Experience that is recreating a permanent representation of the boiler house as it would have been during its working life circa 1863-1940.



