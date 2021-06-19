Unique opportunity as three properties come onto the market in Carrick-on-Shannon

Amalgamating a decent block of property has always been a challenge in Carrick-on-Shannon, especially in the town centre area. So, this unique opportunity coming to the market this week on the Leitrim road is exceptional in that there are three properties with yards and gardens all together in one lot.

REA Brady are bringing two adjoining houses and an adjoining warehouse-garage to the market on the Leitrim Road not far from Main Street. These can be bought separately or in combined lots.

The Advised Minimum Value for the three properties in one lot is €319,000. That could buy you a large 4 bedroom house in very good condition with ample yards to the rear, plus a spacious extended two bedroom house, plus a large garage-warehouse all on very good town centre site.

It will be interesting to see where this property goes. Will it be an investor who buys and holds all in its existing configuration to rent? Will it be a buyer who will redevelop the garage property, improve the two bed house and build more accommodation on some of the rear yards and gardens? or will it be three individual buyers buying for their varying needs?

Time will tell, but probably not too much time given the current pace of property sales in the Carrick-on-Shannon market. For further information contact Joe or Ronnie at REA Brady 071 96 22444.