Latest Covid figures released this evening

The Department of Health has been notified of 393 new cases of Covid-19.

The number of patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units is down one to 14, while there are 48 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, up from 44 last night.

The department said daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

Meanwhile the Taoiseach has said Ireland is on target to introduce the EU Digital Covid Certificate from 19 July.

The new European-wide system, which will come into operation in a number of countries from 1 July, is designed to enable people to travel across the bloc.

Speaking in Cork, Micheál Martin said while 19 July is a number of weeks away, Ireland is "certainly on target to be a part of the EU framework in terms of the Digital Covid Certificate, which I think is an important milestone".

However, the HSE is not expecting the vaccination programme to move into the 20-29 cohort until late August, as it moves to a reliance on just two brands of vaccine.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor this morning, Dr Colm Henry, HSE Chief Clinical Officer (COO), said it is expected that the majority of people over 40 who are registered for a vaccine will get their first doses over the next two weeks.

He said there are around 700,000 people aged 30-39 in Ireland and the HSE is expecting a strong uptake in that age group. From tomorrow, those aged 35-39 will be able to register.

Most people in this group will receive their first dose in July or at the latest early August, Dr Henry said.