Huge appointment for Longford journalist as she links up with Amal and George Clooney and the Clooney Foundation for Justice

'This job is nothing short of a privilege for me' - Shaunagh Connaire

Longford journalist Shaunagh Connaire is joining the Clooney Foundation for Justice in a newly formed role as Director of Communications and Media

Alan Walsh

Emmy-nominated and duPont-Columbia award winning, Longford journalist Shaunagh Connaire is joining the Clooney Foundation for Justice in a newly formed role as Director of Communications and Media.

The Co-Founders and Presidents of the The Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ) are Amal Clooney and George Clooney. CFJ advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

Shaunagh is the host of the Media Tribe podcast and has reported and produced for Channel 4, BBC and PBS.

From the Ebola zone in Sierra Leone, to the refugee crisis in the Middle East, to operating undercover in China, she has reported on some of the world’s most critical issues and her work has often led to direct impact. 

Announcing the news of her new appointment, Shaunagh tweeted, "I'm joining the Clooney Foundation for Justice in a newly formed role as Director of Communications and Media.

"I'll be reporting directly to Amal and George and working with a brilliant team who pursue justice through accountability and represent some of the most vulnerable people around the world.

"During the last 10+ years as a journalist, I've loved holding power to account (mostly via my work @C4Dispatches
& @UnreportedWorld) so this job is nothing short of a privilege for me."

