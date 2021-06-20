Latest Covid-19 figures

The Department of Health has been notified of 288 new cases of Covid-19.

There were 49 patients in hospital with the virus, including 15 in ICU, up one from yesterday.

The department said daily case numbers may change due to future data review validation and update.

Meanwhile the Tánaiste has said that people who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can travel abroad, but they will need the Digital Covid Certificate and negative PCR tests before they return to Ireland.

Asked on RTÉ's The Week in Politics about the advice from Dr Tony Holohan that unvaccinated people should not travel abroad, Leo Varadkar said that if he was the chief medical officer that is the advice he would give.

Mr Varadkar said the advice from CMO is "totally right" from scientific and medical perspectives, but the Government has to take wider considerations into account too.

He said the Government is putting laws in place which are different to the CMO's advice, taking fairness into account, particularly for young people, who are at the back of the queue for Covid-19 vaccines.

The Tánaiste urged anyone who is travelling abroad to be aware that they need to know two sets of rules - both for the country they are travelling to, and the rules for coming back to Ireland.