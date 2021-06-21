Leitrim County Council defer decision to pedestrianise Main Street in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim County Council has decided to defer the decision to pedestrianise Main Street in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Recently the Council stated that it had made a decision to close Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon from the Junction with Church Lane/St Mary’s Close to the junction with St George’s Terrace to vehicular traffic (for the purposes of pedestrianisation). The road will intended to be closed to vehicular traffic every weekend from 6pm on Friday evening until 8am Monday morning from the weekend of the 18th June 2021 until weekend of the 1st Nov 2021.

However in a statement today the Council said "Leitrim County Council had advised its intention in regard to a temporary road closure to be effective from 18th June. However, the Council has not concluded its consideration of the matter and therefore no road closure at Main Street Carrick on Shannon will be occurring. The Council will advertise the outcome of this process in due course and in accordance with the relevant legislative provisions."

The Council are considering the pedestrianisation of part of Carrick-on-Shannon town centre on a pilot basis, as it believes that "through pedestrianisation the experience of visitors and shoppers on the street can be greatly enhanced. A level of pedestrianisation provides opportunities for space to be used more efficiently and thoughtfully to support the vibrancy and welcoming feel of the town centre."

A spokesperson for the Council, at the time of the survey, outlined "The pedestrianised area is focused on the potential to create an important linkage between the new town centre carpark and the rest of the town centre contributing to greater footfall not alone within the proposed pedestrianised area but will also act as a key feeder to areas such as the Market Yard, St George’s Terrace, Bridge Street and Upper Main Street. In addition, the proposed pedestrianised area links with attractions such as the Dock Arts Centre, Costello Chapel and St George’s Visitor Centre as well as restaurant and café offerings etc."

The earlier option was selected arising from the outcome of the survey, where 68% of valid responses to the survey support a level of pedestrianisation of this scale or greater on a weekly basis.