Department of Health releases the latest Covid figures

The Department of Health has reported 294 new coronavirus cases, while the number of people with the virus being treated in intensive care is unchanged at 13.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has also said said that 22 hospitals have either one or no Covid-19 cases.

But he said that due to the impact of the cyber attack, hospitals were under significant challenge due to increased emergency department attendances.

The Cabinet has also agreed to purchase nearly 3m Moderna and Janssen vaccines for use next year.

Meanwhile a Covid-19 outbreak in Athlone has been identified as "probably" the Delta variant, the Director of Public Health, HSE Midlands has said.

Dr Una Fallon said it became apparent over the weekend that there was a cluster of cases associated with socialising by the River Shannon on Friday, 11 June.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Dr Fallon said this was not necessarily unusual, but that public health experts had been investigating a travel-related incident and were screening for the Delta variant.

As a result, some of the cases belonging to the 11 June gathering were sent for Delta screening as well.

Dr Fallon said there are 14 primary cases and that each of these cases has further links in the community, such as home and work places.

Dr Fallon said it cannot be claimed that the cases originated as a result of outdoor transmission because people travelled there together, and they also have information that there were some house parties in the area on the same night.