BREAKING NEWS: Fatal road traffic accident in Longford

Louth road remains closed after serious accident

Gardaí are still at the scene of the accident

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision that occurred overnight in Castlenugent, Co. Longford last night, Saturday 26th June 2021.

At approximately 10:30am this morning, Sunday 27th June 2021, Gardaí were alerted to an incident involving a single car at Lisryan, Castlenugent, Co. Longford.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a female in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body remains at the scene. The road is currently closed to allow for Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination.

Gardaí in Granard are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area between 6pm on Saturday 26th June and 10:30am on Sunday 27th June, with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Granard Gardaí on 043 668 7660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

