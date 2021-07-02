List of pharmacies in Leitrim offering vaccines to 18-34-year-olds from Monday

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed this morning that Irish pharmacies will begin rolling out one-shot Janssen vaccines to 18-34-year-olds from Monday.

To book, people can contact a participating pharmacy to book an appointment. The HSE is asking that people book in advance so pharmacies will be able to plan accordingly and reduce the risk of any wastage.

Below is a comprehensive list of pharmacies in Leitrim offering the vaccination service. You must contact them and register for an appointment in advance.

Boots

Unit 3, Carrick-on-Shannon Shopping Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim, N41 CD54

Tel: 071 961 6923

Opening Hours: 9-6pm Mon/Tues 9-8 Wed/Thur/Fri 9-7 Sat 9-6 Sun 11-6

Cara Ballinamore

Main Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Opening Hours: Not available

Cara Drumshanbo

Church Street, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Opening Hours: Not available

Cox's Pharmacy

Primary Care Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Opening Hours: Not available

Manor Chemists

Main Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim, F91 YY48

Tel: 071 9855058

Opening Hours: Mon-Fri 09:00-20:00

RJS Pharmacy

Unit 1 Scollans Gala Church St, Drumshanbo, Leitrim, N41 T9T2

Tel: 071 964 0666

Opening Hours: Mon-Sat: 9am-6.15pm

