List of pharmacies in Leitrim offering vaccines to 18-34-year-olds from Monday

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed this morning that Irish pharmacies will begin rolling out one-shot Janssen vaccines to 18-34-year-olds from Monday.
To book, people can contact a participating pharmacy to book an appointment. The HSE is asking that people book in advance so pharmacies will be able to plan accordingly and reduce the risk of any wastage.
Below is a comprehensive list of pharmacies in Leitrim offering the vaccination service. You must contact them and register for an appointment in advance.
Boots
Unit 3, Carrick-on-Shannon Shopping Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim, N41 CD54
Tel: 071 961 6923
Opening Hours: 9-6pm Mon/Tues 9-8 Wed/Thur/Fri 9-7 Sat 9-6 Sun 11-6
Cara Ballinamore
Main Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim
Opening Hours: Not available
Cara Drumshanbo
Church Street, Drumshanbo, Leitrim
Opening Hours: Not available
Cox's Pharmacy
Primary Care Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim
Opening Hours: Not available
Manor Chemists
Main Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim, F91 YY48
Tel: 071 9855058
Opening Hours: Mon-Fri 09:00-20:00
RJS Pharmacy
Unit 1 Scollans Gala Church St, Drumshanbo, Leitrim, N41 T9T2
Tel: 071 964 0666
Opening Hours: Mon-Sat: 9am-6.15pm
