Defendant's mother "in jeopardy" if son drives her car warns Judge

Jack Rice, The Plains, Boyle was charged with no insurance and failure to produce insurance at Ballydrehid, Sligo on March 27, 2020.

Mr Rice pleaded guilty to the offences and some background circumstances were outlined to the judge.

Mr Rice’s mother Michelle was in court after being ordered to appear by Judge Kevin Kilrane to answer questions about access to the family car.

The judge asked Mrs Rice if her son has access to her car.

She told the court that he does have access to it but “he has no interest in my car, he has learned his lesson.”

The charge of having no driver's licence on the same date was struck out.

Mr Rice was convicted and sentenced to five months in prison suspended for five year for no insurance.

Judge Kilrane ordered Mr Rice “not to sit in the driver’s seat of an mpv for five years.” If he did, he would see prison, the judge warned.

Judge Kilrane advised Mrs Rice she is also “in jeopardy” if her son drives her car with no insurance.