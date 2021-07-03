Judge says speed recorded at 140kmh ‘bordering on careless driving’

Brian Stokes, Apartment 14, Courthouse View, Landmark Court, Carrick-on-Shannon was convicted and fined €200 for no tax at Drumsna and €150 for speeding at Gortinty, Carrick-on-Shannon on January 1, 2020.

He was also charged with no tax at Lahard, Ballinamore on February 3, 2020.

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court heard Mr Stokes’ driving was recorded at 140km in a 100kmph zone at Gortinty, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Solicitor John Anderson admitted his client’s speed was “shocking.”

He said penalty points were due to “fall off his licence in July” and if points go on before that he will be put off the road.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said based on the speed he was driving he should be off the road.

He said the speed was “bordering on careless driving.”

He took the other charge of tax into consideration.

He said by the time the Department added on the new penalty points the others will be gone.