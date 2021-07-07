BREAKING: Solution agreed with businesses about Main Street Carrick-on-Shannon

Carrick's Main St will be closed to traffic from 1pm on Saturday

Reporter:

Fiona Heavey

Brendan Kieran one of the protesters stated today "an agreeable solution" has been reached with Leitrim County Council over the pedestrianisation of Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Local businesses had threatened to protest the weekend trial scheme again this weekend - tead about last week's stand off here.

Brendan Kieran said, "Following discussions with Leitrim County Council, an agreeable solution has been reached concerning the weekend pedestrianisation pilot of Main St. Carrick-on-Shannon. It has been agreed that the pedestrianisation will now come into effect from 1pm on Saturday afternoon and will continue through to 8am on Monday morning.

"This revised arrangement will take effect from 1pm on Saturday 10th July and will continue for a period of 4 weeks including the August Bank Holiday weekend (SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ONLY)
"A commitment has been given by the Council that the situation will be reviewed in August on completion of this pilot. We thank Leitrim County Council for listening to our views and we look forward to working with Leitrim County Council in creating a very vibrant Main Street in Carrick-on-Shannon over the next four weekends."

Leitrim County Council issued the following statement: 

"On foot of a request received, Leitrim County Council has engaged in discussions with a number of local retailers regarding the pilot weekend pedestrianisation of Main St. Carrick-on-Shannon. Arising from these discussions, the pilot pedestrianisation will now come into effect from 1pm on Saturday afternoon and will continue through to 8am on Monday morning. This revised arrangement will take effect from 1 pm on Saturday 10th July and will continue for a period of 4 weeks including the August Bank Holiday weekend. The situation will be reviewed in August on completion of this  pilot.  

"On Saturday and Sunday afternoons during the pilot period Leitrim County Council will provide free public street entrainment on the section of pedestrianised Main St. with the intention of creating an inviting, friendly, family orientated atmosphere that will make the town centre a vibrant and attractive place for shoppers and visitors alike. We hope that this initiative brings vibrancy and increased footfall to the town centre which will be of benefit to all businesses operating in the town centre of our County town. Leitrim County Council would like to thank these retailers  for their constructive engagement and input on reaching a solution to this matter.

