Call out to support Mohill Park, Sport and Leisure project

When the attached photo came up on Facebook recently it got me thinking, writes Mohill native, Eamonn Duignan.

I was thinking of the three people in the photo, Gerry Canning, Fr Gene Cox and Tommy O'Riordan. Great GAA people and people who gave their time voluntarily for the benefit of the community.

I knew all three, Gerry Canning, a lovely man and brilliant administrator, Fr Gene Cox as a brilliant football coach who knew how to coach youth teams in the skills of the game.

One piece of advice he gave to me as centre forward was never to jump for the opposing keeper's kick-out. That is the midfielder’s job! Your job is to turn, face the midfielder and wait on the breaking ball. Simple instructions but good coaching.

Tommy O’Riordan, a Limerick native, came to work in Carrick-on-Shannon with An Post. He had a great passion for hurling and was Secretary of Leitrim County GAA Board from 1953-1970.

The caption cites the 'Official opening and blessing of the current Mohill GAA dressing rooms in 1977, more than 44 years ago.

Every young boy and girl who played football, hurling or just used the facilities for exercise benefitted from those facilities in the forty-four period since they were built.

Whether they knew it or not the Mohill GAA officials who upgraded the dressing rooms at that time have been Good Ancestors to all of us who have togged out, played, or attended a match or attended Mohill Agricultural Show every year since then.

44 years……… where does the time go? If you did nothing with your house for 44 years, it would almost certainly require a major upgrade!

Mohill Park, Sport & Leisure committee are now upgrading the Mohill GAA club facilities to bring them up to current standards.

To date, they have raised €50,000, secured LEADER funding of €300,000, and are in the process of raising the balance of €86,000 to complete the development.

As a community we should be extremely grateful that people in our community are taking on such a worthy project that will benefit the community for the next 50 years. They are being Good Ancestors.

The facilities will possibly benefit your children, grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces or friends. You have also a unique chance to be a good ancestor by supporting the committee in buying a ticket for the 'MPSL Win a Car' raffle.

I bought a few tickets for my brother Seamus who lives in Mohill.

However, I attached one condition; should he win the car, he keeps the car; should he win the heifer, the Leitrim heifer is coming to Killiney in Dublin! I need to give the locals and all the Hollywood stars something to talk about!

Be a Good Ancestor and buy a ticket today. click on the link https://mpsl.ie/ or contact 086 8360208.