Hospital figures remain stable

The Department of Health has today reported 1,377 additional cases of the Covid-19 virus.
The number of people in ICU has decreased by one to 22.
On this day last week, there were 16 patients in ICUs.
The department said daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
The Taoiseach Michael Martin said people "need to keep a close eye on hospitalisation, illness and mortality" resulting from the rising number of cases.
