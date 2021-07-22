€323,000 in funding under the Connected Hubs Scheme for Leitrim

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today (July 22, 2021) announced over €8.8 million in funding under the Connected Hubs Scheme. This includes funding totalling €323,000 for two projects in Co Leitrim.

The funding will enable existing hubs and broadband connection points to enhance and add capacity to remote working infrastructure in every region across Ireland. Grants will also fund measures to assist hubs to deal with COVID related challenges.

The first project in Leitrim has been allocated €248,368.35. This application is on behalf of 4 hubs (Mohill Enterprise Centre; Kinlough Hub; The Hive; Ballinamore Enterprise Centre) and 7 Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) - New Ballagh Centre; Leitrim Gaels Community Facility; Killargue Community Centre; Gortletteragh Community Centre; Aughawillan GAA ClubRooms; Askill Community Centre; Aghanlish Community Centre. The project will enhance the existing facilities at each of the location through the addition of a variety of measures, including increased capacity, providing wheelchair accessible facilities, implementing changes to assist with management of COVID-19 contract tracing or improving security measures.

The second application worth €75,000 that was successful was the W8 Hub in Manorhamilton This funding will add significant additional capacity (140 m2) to the existing facility. This will involve an internal refit, IT systems, energy controls and phone booths.

Fine Gael Minister and Sligo/Leitrim TD, Frank Feighan, welcomed the funding noting: “The increased shift to remote working as a result of the pandemic has provided a golden opportunity for a greater regional distribution of jobs to support a better work life balance for many people.

“I want to thank Minister Humphreys as this investment announced today will provide an increased number of families and individuals with the option to live and work in our rural communities across Leitrim. Remote working from hubs and Broadband Connection Points benefitting from this funding will also support local economies and assist in reducing our carbon emissions”, he said.

Minister Humphreys in conclusion stated, “I am particularly delighted that the projects approved today will support the ongoing development of the National Hub Network which I recently launched. With almost 400 remote working hubs already identified and mapped on connectedhubs.ie, this network will continue to grow and develop over the coming months and years and I would urge all existing and new hubs to become members and take advantage of the ongoing supports which the Network will provide.”