01/08/2021

Pathways to work: Two Leitrim groups get support for disability workers

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced over €7.5 million in funding to support and improve employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

The funding package for 45 projects nationwide  includes two Leitrim groups. The package worth up to €200,000 for each group is designed to support people with disabilities to improve their employment skills, advance their education or start their own business.

The package is a key part of Pathways to Work commitments in relation to supporting employment opportunities for people with disabilities – the Government’s national employment services strategy

Funding will be provided to the successful projects from 1st September 2021 to 30th December 2022. 

Over this period the various projects aim to work directly with approximately 2,284 participants.

Leitrim Integrated Development Company Limited By Guarantee, Leitrim will fund Individual Placement Support (IPS) project to provide an employment specialist and other flexible supports to engage and closely support people with intellectual disabilities who are interested in employment and will also engage very closely with employers and others to make these employment choice a reality.

The Organic Centre Company Limited By Guarantee will be enabled toemploy a person with a disability in a full- time position. The role of project coordinator will be varied and will include developing new and innovative projects that promote inclusion and work towards the common good.

Funding will also go towards technical equipment and necessary aids as and when required by the successful applicant. Training for staff and volunteers around disability awareness and workshops on health and wellbeing has
also been factored in and will allow for an increased supportive environment for all.

