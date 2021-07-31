Young man killed in car accident in Roscommon
Gardaí in Roscommon are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision, that occurred on the N61 at Four Mile House, Co. Roscommon on Friday 30th July, at approximately 8.45pm.
The man in his mid 20s, driver of the car and the sole occupant, collided with a wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will take place in due course.
The road remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at scene. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the N61 this evening between 8.15pm.and 8.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on (090) 6638300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
