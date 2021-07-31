Search our Archive

31/07/2021

1452599005378
1566990333114

Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday, July 31 2021

Deaths in Leitrim

Deaths in Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Cormac Kenny, Jamestown, Leitrim

Cormac Kenny (Jamestown Village, Co. Leitrim) July 28th 2021 peacefully at home in Jamestown. Beloved husband to Lorna Baker and much loved father to Kristina, Rodger and Martha. Will be very sadly missed by his sister Margot and his friends the Grey Nomads. A great loss to the local community and friends on the river. Reposing privately at home on Saturday 31st and Sunday 1st. Cormac's funeral cortege will leave 76M at Jamestown Harbour at 11:30am Monday morning on route to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown, for private Funeral Mass at 12 noon, in accordance with Covid 19 government guidelines. As a mark of respect those who wish to may line the route while maintaining social distance. The ceremony will be broadcast outside the church and It may be viewed on this link: https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks The private crematorium service will take place at Lakelands, Cavan at 2.30pm and may be viewed on this link: http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/ click on live stream password is Lakelandsfuneral2021


Bernard (Bernie) McManus, Lislea, Arigna, Roscommon

Bernard (Bernie) McManus, Lislea, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. July 28th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary Ann, sister Annie, brothers Michael, John Joe and Tom. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister Margaret Kelly (Drumshanbo), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Bernie's funeral cortege will leave St.Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M. Arigna for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Arigna Cemetery.


Bartley McLoughlin, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Cavan

Bartley McLoughlin, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Fondly remembered by his nieces Breege (BeBe), Patricia, Maureen and Susie, nephews Andrew, Michael, Martin and Anthony, his sister-in-law Loreto, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Saturday evening at 6.30 pm via Blacklion and his late residence Gubaveeney. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30 pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Bartley’s funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/NKpWv5_IYdY

Thomas Rossa Cullen, Corlea, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Fermanagh

Thomas Rossa Cullen, Corlea, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, July 28th, 2021, suddenly. Much loved brother of Niall (Siobhan) Conleth, adored uncle to Jarlath, and Grainne, predeceased by his parents Tom and Elizabeth.

Rossa's funeral cortege will leave his Aunt Mary's home, Corlea on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek for 11.am Requiem Mass proceeding to Lakelands Crematorium for private cremation at 3.pm, which can be viewed on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie

Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken brothers, sister-in-law, nephew, niece, uncles, aunts, Wesley, and colleagues at M.P.A. Spares, and the entire Cullen and Cleary families. Family home, funeral mass, and cremation private to family and close relatives.

May they all Rest in Peace

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie