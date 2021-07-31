Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday, July 31 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Cormac Kenny, Jamestown, Leitrim

Cormac Kenny (Jamestown Village, Co. Leitrim) July 28th 2021 peacefully at home in Jamestown. Beloved husband to Lorna Baker and much loved father to Kristina, Rodger and Martha. Will be very sadly missed by his sister Margot and his friends the Grey Nomads. A great loss to the local community and friends on the river. Reposing privately at home on Saturday 31st and Sunday 1st. Cormac's funeral cortege will leave 76M at Jamestown Harbour at 11:30am Monday morning on route to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown, for private Funeral Mass at 12 noon, in accordance with Covid 19 government guidelines. As a mark of respect those who wish to may line the route while maintaining social distance. The ceremony will be broadcast outside the church and It may be viewed on this link: https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks The private crematorium service will take place at Lakelands, Cavan at 2.30pm and may be viewed on this link: http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/ click on live stream password is Lakelandsfuneral2021



Bernard (Bernie) McManus, Lislea, Arigna, Roscommon

Bernard (Bernie) McManus, Lislea, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. July 28th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary Ann, sister Annie, brothers Michael, John Joe and Tom. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister Margaret Kelly (Drumshanbo), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Bernie's funeral cortege will leave St.Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M. Arigna for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Arigna Cemetery.



Bartley McLoughlin, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Cavan

Bartley McLoughlin, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Fondly remembered by his nieces Breege (BeBe), Patricia, Maureen and Susie, nephews Andrew, Michael, Martin and Anthony, his sister-in-law Loreto, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Saturday evening at 6.30 pm via Blacklion and his late residence Gubaveeney. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30 pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Bartley’s funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/NKpWv5_IYdY

Thomas Rossa Cullen, Corlea, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Fermanagh



Thomas Rossa Cullen, Corlea, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, July 28th, 2021, suddenly. Much loved brother of Niall (Siobhan) Conleth, adored uncle to Jarlath, and Grainne, predeceased by his parents Tom and Elizabeth.

Rossa's funeral cortege will leave his Aunt Mary's home, Corlea on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek for 11.am Requiem Mass proceeding to Lakelands Crematorium for private cremation at 3.pm, which can be viewed on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie

Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken brothers, sister-in-law, nephew, niece, uncles, aunts, Wesley, and colleagues at M.P.A. Spares, and the entire Cullen and Cleary families. Family home, funeral mass, and cremation private to family and close relatives.

May they all Rest in Peace