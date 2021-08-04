Search our Archive

04/08/2021

Man pushing pram from Sligo to Dublin for Crumlin Children's Hospital

Eugene O'Leary crossing the Curlews on the N4 outside Boyle earlier as he walks to Dublin fundraising for Crumlin Children's Hospital. Photo Brian Farrell

Eugene O'Leary from Howth, Co Dublin has been cycling and walking all over the world fundraising for charity since his daughter, a patient at Crumlin Children's Hospital died in 2002.

His cycles have included the Artic Circle, the Camino, the USA and South Africa.

In those 19 years he has raised over €150,000.

Eugene is currently pushing a buggy from Sligo to Dublin.

The picture shows Eugene crossing the Curlews on the N4 outside Boyle earlier as he walks to Dublin fundraising for Crumlin Children's Hospital.

He has since passed into Co Leitrim and through Carrick-on-Shannon.

