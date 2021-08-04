Man pushing pram from Sligo to Dublin for Crumlin Children's Hospital

Eugene O'Leary crossing the Curlews on the N4 outside Boyle earlier as he walks to Dublin fundraising for Crumlin Children's Hospital. Photo Brian Farrell
Eugene O'Leary from Howth, Co Dublin has been cycling and walking all over the world fundraising for charity since his daughter, a patient at Crumlin Children's Hospital died in 2002.
His cycles have included the Artic Circle, the Camino, the USA and South Africa.
In those 19 years he has raised over €150,000.
Eugene is currently pushing a buggy from Sligo to Dublin.
The picture shows Eugene crossing the Curlews on the N4 outside Boyle earlier as he walks to Dublin fundraising for Crumlin Children's Hospital.
He has since passed into Co Leitrim and through Carrick-on-Shannon.
More News
There was strong demand for the vaccine on Bank Holiday Monday at the walk in clinic in Carrick-on-Shannon. Picture: Gerry Faughnan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.