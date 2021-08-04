BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

As of midnight, Tuesday August 2, the Department of Health are reporting 1,314* confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the number of those in hospital, now stands at 187, of which 30 are in ICU. The 187 numbers is a rise from 178 reported yesterday.

“Today, the ECDC and EMA have strongly encouraged those who are eligible for vaccination but have not yet been vaccinated to start and complete the recommended COVID-19 vaccination schedule as soon as they can. Full vaccination is the best protection for you and your community from COVID-19, including from variants such as Delta, which is dominant in Ireland.” Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health admitted.

“It is important to remember that infections in vaccinated people do not mean that vaccines do not work. While no vaccine is 100% effective in this way, these breakthrough infections that occur are generally much less severe, and they are associated with less risk of hospitalisation. Vaccines work.”

“Vaccination programmes are one of the greatest public health developments of our time. Not only are the COVID-19 vaccines available to you in Ireland all highly effective and very safe, but they are our road out of this pandemic. Vaccination enables protection of the whole community, including the most vulnerable. Getting vaccinated is an important preventative tool personally, but it is also an act of solidarity from an individual to wider society - an act that keeps one another protected, and ensures the continued safe reopening of our society and economy.” the CMO continued.