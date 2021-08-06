Up to 200 allowed at organised outdoor events

New guidelines from Fáilte Ireland around organised outdoor events state that venues can now cater for a maximum of 200 people.
Multiple tables can also be booked in an outdoor area, but no intermingling between the tables is permitted.
The guidelines also state that live music and performances is permitted in outdoor hospitality settings, subject to adherence with all relevant Covid-19 guidance.
It remains the case that the numbers at tables are limited to a maximum of six people, aged 13 or over.
This limit does not apply when children, 12 or younger, are at the table.
The total combined capacity of a table cannot exceed 15 overall and premises must be clear of all customers by 11.30pm.
Wedding guest numbers remain restricted to 100.
