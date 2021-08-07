07/08/2021

Leitrim restaurant fined €500 for failing to keep records

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court hears motorcyclist cleared of careless driving “very lucky to be with us”

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse

Reporter:

news reporter

A Mohill takeaway pleaded guilty to failing to keep certain records relating to work and break times, minimum wages and employment permits up to date in a matter heard before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Officer with the Workplace Relations Commission, Tom Hayes, visited Big Johns Takeaway Ltd, Main Street, Mohill on July 24, 2019 and found that records were not being kept on the three areas.

Defending solicitor, Peter Collins noted that the business had only been found a few years ago adding that it was completely compliant and up to date on all Revenue matters but the owner had been unaware of the need to keep additional records on breaks, permits and wages.

He said that his client had been working to resolve all outstanding issue and said that this was simply a matter of the owner “not realising” this additional paperwork was required. There were no previous convictions.

Judge Denis McLoughlin convicted and fined Big Johns Takeaway Ltd €500 for failing to keep records in relation to the National Minimum Wage Act. The remaining matters were taken into consideration.

