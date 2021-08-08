Woman fined and banned for drunk driving

A County Roscommon woman, who pleaded guilty to a charge of drunk driving, has been fined €200 and banned from driving for three years, at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

66-year-old Rosanne Reynolds, Barravalley, Kilglass, Co Roscommon was detected at Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon on October 14 last year.

A charge of careless driving on the same date and at the same location was struck out.

The court heard the defendant had an alcohol breath reading of 94 mcgs of alcohol per 100 mls of breath.

The defendant had no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Michael Keane said it was an unusual case for his client who had never been in court before.

She was a married woman with three children and also a grandmother, and she and her husband looked after her daughter’s children. The court was told her brother had passed away recently and things had got on top of her.

She took drink and did not give much thought to it and drove and it was out of character for her.

The defendant was both mortified and remorseful, the court heard.

She was in court to meet the charge and it was a big reading and she would have to suffer the consequences.

The defendant’s driving ban was postponed for six months until the end of January 2022.