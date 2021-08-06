Today's Covid figures released

Coronavirus Covid-19
There are 1,782 new cases of Covid-19 being reported today.
According to the Covid data hub, there are 189 people in hospital who have tested positive for the virus, four fewer than yesterday. Of these, 30 are receiving care in ICU, a rise of two overnight.
In Northern Ireland, four further Covid-related deaths were reported, along with 1,434 new cases. There are 226 Covid-positive patients in hospital there, including 37 in critical care.
