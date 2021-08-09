Shannon Erne locks submerged under flooding

Lock 5 Ardrum, Ballinamore
Following localised flooding at the weekend, Waterways Ireland have sent out a caution to all cruiser operators.
"Waterways Ireland wishes to advise masters and owners of vessels that high water levels exist in all areas of the Shannon Erne Waterway."
They alerted vessel owners that "The lower jetties at Locks 2, 3, 5 and 7 are currently submerged."
Lock 2 is based in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan and Lock 3 is in Skeelan, Co Cavan. Locks 5 and 7 are in Ballinamore. Lock 5 is at Ardrum on the Canal Bank Walk and Lock 7 at Ballyduff is on the Golf Links' Road which is also flooded.
Waterways Ireland is also advising that currents are strong, and air drafts under bridges have been reduced.
Masters of Vessels are being advised to should consult with the Water Patrollers prior to undertaking a passage on the Shannon Erne Waterway during today and tomorrow, August 9 and 10.
