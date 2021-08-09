09/08/2021

26 patients on trolleys in Sligo Hospital today

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

There are 26 patients waiting on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital today.

Overcrowding in Irish hospitals has reached its highest point since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO).

Figures released today by INMO show that there are a total of 381 patients on trolleys across the country.

Cork University Hospital has the most patients on trolleys in the country today, with 47 in total  in their emergency department.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) is the second highest with 41 patients on trolleys, 33 are in the emergency department and eight are on a ward elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Galway (UHG) is the third highest in the country with 39, 35 people are on trolleys in the emergency department while four are on a different ward.

Of the 26 patients waiting for treatment on a trolley in Sligo University Hospital, seven are waiting on wards, the rest in A&E.

Letterkenny Hospital has a total of 13, while Cavan General has 6 patients admitted without beds.

