Small rise in number of patients in ICU

Coronavirus Covid-19
The Department of Health has been notified of 1,758 new cases of Covid-19.
The number of people in intensive care units is 48, up five on yesterday.
There are 248 people being treated for the virus in hospital, up 19 since yesterday.
