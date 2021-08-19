19/08/2021

Drumsna woman launched third book this weekend

Author Colleen Guckian

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

This Saturday, August 21 Colleen Guckian from Drumsna launches her new novel “How different can it be?


The talented Colleen Guckian wrote her first novel “And the sky didn’t fall” while cocooning last year and that book was published in July 2020. The book's first and second print sold out due to demand.
She followed that up with a second novel “ The Fuchsia Hedge” which was published in February of this year.


Now Colleen’s third novel “How different can it be?” is due to hit book shops this week.
This hat trick of books are all set in the 1940/50s era and Colleen says her writing kept her sane while not being able to socialise with family and friends during the covid-19 pandemic.


Colleen was one of the founding members of the ICA and held the position of Chairperson of the association. She has been involved in numerous volunteer and charitable organisations in Leitrim.


The book is available from Saturday in Mulvey’s Gift Shop and The Reading Room, Carrick-on-Shannon. Colleen will launch and sign copies of her new novel from 3-4pm this Saturday, August 21 in Mulvey's Gift Shop.

