Funding for emergency works at Carrick-on-Shannon Community School

Carrick-on-Shannon Community School
Sligo-Leitrim TD and local Minister of State, Frank Feighan TD has welcomed funding announced by the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD to facilitate emergency works for Carrick-on-Shannon Community School.
The successful application will provide for repair of severe roof leaking in four classrooms and the lift shaft within the school.
“This is good news, hopefully some of this work can be done as soon as possible and that there won’t be any major disruption to pupils as they return to the classrooms at the end of the month," said Minister Feighan.
