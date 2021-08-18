Almost 100 nursing posts not filled in Sligo University Hospital

Almost 100 nursing positions in Sligo University Hospital are vacant and this is adversely affecting services across all of the medical departments.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) say there are 99 vacant nursing positions in the hospital and they have reported the hospital to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and say staff and patients are at risk.

Sligo hospital has seen increasing figures of patients on trolleys, it has also been one of the worst hospitals hit with Covid patients in recent weeks.

INMO spokesperson Neal Donohue said staff on the ground have cited “compromised care due to gaps in staffing and high demands on the service.”

They are calling for urgent recruitment of nurses and midwives in the hospital to keep essential services running safely and the curtailment of all non-emergency care in the meantime.

“Staff are running on empty. Relentless workloads, delays in recruitment, long Covid and pressures on rosters are inevitably leading to burnout,” said Mr Donohue. The INMO demand, “Urgent action from the HSE is needed now.”

A spokesperson for the Saolta Group said, “There are currently 96 nursing vacancies at Sligo University Hospital (SUH).

“Staffing and recruitment plans are underway to address deficits in SUH which are also being experienced in hospitals right around the country.”

They intend to have additional resources within the next 3-4 months and will use recruitment agencies to source “as many resources as possible for different departments throughout the hospital including the Emergency Department.”