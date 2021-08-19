Family ties as Glencar-Manorhamilton and Melvin Gaels square off

We’ll wait until after we meet again in the county final!
Here are a coupl of pictures taken by local photographer James Molloy showing some of the family connections between Glencar-Manorhamilton and Melvin Gaels at the conclusion of the Leitrim Connacht Gold Championship match on Saturday
Glencar Manorhamilton’s Fearghal Rooney with his cousin Darragh Rooney shake hands at the final whistle.
Two former Glencar Manorhamilton players Ronan Duffy (left) and Pete Rooney, and now living in Arizona and New York respectively, enjoyed their former club’s victory in Kinlough at the Leitrim Connacht Gold Championship match last Saturday. Ronan had nephews (Ruairi and Luke Sheridan, Glencar-Manorhamilton) involved while Pete’s loyalties were divided watching his two nephews Fearghal Rooney (Glencar-Manorhamilton) up against his cousin Darragh Rooney.
