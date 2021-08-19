19/08/2021

Search our Archive

BREAKING NEWS: Witness appeal following serious road traffic collision in Longford

BREAKING NEWS: Witness appeal following serious road traffic collision in Longford

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Gardaí in Longford are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred on the R198 at Cahanagh, Drumlish Road, Longford this afternoon Thursday 19th August, 2021 at 2.50p.m.

A three car collision occurred on the R198. One female driver (late 50s) was removed to Tullamore Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.  The second female driver (early 50s) was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in a serious condition. The third female driver (early 30s) and her two female passengers (40 years and 14 years) all received medical attention at the scene.

An examination of the scene was conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has now reopened. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the R198 in the townland of Cahanagh, Drumlish Road, Longford this afternoon Thursday 19th August, 2021 between 2.30p.m. and 3p.m. and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

 

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media